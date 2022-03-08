iOS 15.4 beta 5 follow up (Video)

We got to have another look at the new iOS 15.4 beta 5 software in a new video, we have already seen various videos of the software.

The Apple Event takes place today and we are expecting to find out when their latest software will be released. The video below from Zollotecg gives us another look at the iOS 15.4 beta 5 and its range of features.

The iOS 15.4 update will bring some new features to the iPhone, this will include the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask. It looks like this feature will only be supported by the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 range.

There range of new Emoji with 14 new characters and a total of 37 new Emoji and iPadOS 15.4 will bring Universal Control to the iPad.

Universal will allow you to use the keyboard and mouse from your Mac with your iPad when they are next to each other. You will be able to easily switch between the two devices with your Mac and iPad.

Apple is expected to reveal at its press event later today when the new software updates will be released. This will include iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5, and macOS Monterey 12.3. As soon as we get some details on the release dates, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

