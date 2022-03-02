What’s new in iOS 15.4 Beta 5 (Video)

Apple has released a range of new betas this week, including iOS 15.4 Beta 5 for the iPhone, iPadOS 15.4 beta 5 for the iPad.

They also released watchOS 8.5 beta 5 for the Apple Watch and macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 5 for the Mac and now we get to find out more details about the new iOS 15.4 software.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new iOS 15.4 Beta 5 software and the new features that have been released.

As we can see from the video this release includes a range of new features for the iPhone, this includes a new notifications splash screen, there is also some changes to the Home app with the addition of Critical Alerts.

There are also some changes to Siri with a new Siri voice for the USA and also a new feature for Apple’s FaceID software.

You will be able to use FaceID when you are wearing a face mask to unlock your iPhone. It would appear that this feature will only be supported by the iPhone 12 handsets and the iPhone 13 handsets.

Apple ate holding a press event next week on the 8th of March, for the new iPhone SE 3, a new iPad Air, and a new MacBook. This event has not been made official yet, we are expecting these new software updates sometime next week as well.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

