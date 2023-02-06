How to use split screen on iPad

Since the rollout of the iPadOS 13 and later tablet operating system Apple has made available a fantastic feature called Split View that allows you to be more productive when using your iPad. Enabling you to see two applications side-by-side, working on both simultaneously, allowing you to view perhaps an Internet page and write a Pages document, thesis or check your email at the same time. The Split View on iPad provides a wealth of new ways to use iPad applications and this quick guide will show you how to use split screens on iPad tablets.

As previously explained the feature is only available on those iPad tablets running iPadOS 13 and above and enables you to open two different applications or two windows from the same application on your iPad screen at the same time, as in the image above. Once the screen is split on your iPad, you have a chance to resize both applications slightly, depending on your preference and viewing needs. Down the middle of the split screens is a small area that allows you to resize the split of the applications to your preference. By dragging it either to the left or right to resize the split view on your iPad depending on your needs.

For example, if you would like to open your Email and Messages applications side-by-side you would use the iPad Split Screen feature to accomplish this. Or you could open two windows from the messages application and continue two conversations simultaneously between two different contacts.

How to split screen on iPad

1. Once your iPad is loaded with iPadOS 13 or higher you then have access to the Split View split screen feature.

2. When using an application on your iPad simply swipe up from the bottom edge to reveal the dock

3. Then select your second application by holding down the app’s icon in the dock.

4. Once selected drag the app’s icon either to the left or right side of your iPad screen and you will see both applications arrange themselves next to each other in split view.

If two applications are already in the split screen view on your iPad, you can easily replace a single app by repeating the steps above and dragging an app icon from the dock over the top of the already open app in the Split View. If you would like to split the viewing area equally, simply drag the application divider to the center of your iPad screen and release.

Closing applications in Split View

Once you have finished using the applications and would like to return to a single view. Simply drag the app divider to the left or right edge of your iPad screen. For instance, if you would like to close the application positioned on the left of your iPad screen move the app divider to the left edge of your iPad screen and that application will automatically be removed from view.

It is also worth mentioning that Apple has created a Slide Over view for its iPad which allows you to position and app over the top of another. Below are instructions on how to open an app in the Slide Over the on your iPad tablet.

Transform an app from Split View to Slide Over

To take an app from a split view to over the top of another application simply swipe down from the top of the application. It is worth remembering that only certain iPad tablets support this feature and currently include iPad mini tablets 5th generation above, iPad Air 3rd generation and above, iPad 6th generation and above as well as the iPad Pro 10.5 inch, 11 inch and 12.9 inch second generation and above.

If you would like to directly use the Slide Over feature on your iPad follow the instructions below.

Slide Over on iPad

1. When you are using an app on your iPad swipe up from the bottom edge and pause to reveal the Dock.

2. Select and hold the application you would like to open and drag it above the iPad Dock.

3. Apple also makes it possible to open third app in the Slide Over on supported iPads. Simply drag the application from the dock to the split view divider Split View divider.

4. Once the apps are open on your iPad you can switch between them by tapping the app you would like to view if it is visible

5. Apple has also made it possible to move the Slide Over windows around your iPad screen. For instance, to move the window to the other side of the screen simply drag from the top of the Slide Over window. To move the Slide Over window back onto the screen, select the open application and swipe left from the right edge of the screen. Finally, to close or remove a window from view drag the top of the window off the right side edge of the iPad screen.

If you need any further help to use the split screen on your iPad, it might be worth jumping over to the official Apple support site by following the link below or booking an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative to help you sort out any issues you may be experiencing.





