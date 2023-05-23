How to use Stage Manager on iPad to organize apps and more

If you are interested in learning more about the new Stage Manager feature, Apple rolled out with its iOS 16 operating system. This quick guide will take you everything you need to know about moving, resizing and organizing application windows on your iPad using Stage Manager. The first thing to note is that not all iPads support the new Stage Manager feature and you will need to be running iOS 16 on one of the following Apple tablets:

– iPad Air 5th generation

– iPad Pro II-inch all generations

– iPad Pro 12.9inch 3rd generation and later.

Apple has designed Stage Manager to provide a new way for iOS users to multitask on its range of tablet devices. Users can resize windows and see multiple overlapping windows in a single view, making productivity even easier on the iPad. Simply tap to switch between apps quickly or reference one while working on another.

Such as a website in Safari while you type in Pages. Apple even allows you to group applications together for specific tasks. Simply arrange them and resize them into the style that you need and save your perfect layout, which can be accessed easily daily if needed.

How to use Stage Manager on iPad

If you connect your iPad to an external display using stage manager, you will be able to drag windows between your iPad and your external display once again arranging them to suit your needs for the specific application, presentation or workflow which suits you best.

With an Apple tablet running iPadOS 16.2 or later, Stage Manager will allow you to move applications on Windows to an external display on the following iPads :

– iPad Pro 12.9inch 5th generation and later

– iPad Pro 11inch 3rd generation and later and

– iPad Air 5th generation.

Turn Stage Manager on or off on your iPad

To enable or disable Stage Manager, simply swipe down from the top right-hand corner of your iPad to open the Control Centre as pictured in the image above. Then simply press the Stage Manager button as shown inside the circle. Apple has also made it possible to turn Stage Manager on or off from the settings application. Simply open the Settings application and select Home Screen & Multitasking > Stage Manager where you will be presented with the ability to turn on off the feature on your iPad.

Organizing multiple apps in Stage Manager

First, it’s worth mentioning that if you require more screen space on your iPad, you can increase the pixel density so you can view more content in your applications. This is useful if you’re using multiple windows with either the Stage Manager or the Split View feature. To do this, go to the Settings application and then click on Display & Brightness > Display Zoom > More Space.

The Stage Manager app on your iPad is an effective tool for organizing your apps according to specific projects or tasks. It allows you to create clusters of apps that are essential for particular jobs, helping improve your workflow. Apple has also made it easy for users to alter the positioning, size, and stacking of windows, allowing you to completely customise the look and workflow on your iPad to suit your exact requirements. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to open an application and incorporate it into your active group:

1. Tap the Multitasking Controls button at the top of your screen, and select Add Another Window. This shifts the existing windows, revealing other recent app windows. To include one in your current group, simply tap it.

2. Long press an app from the Recent apps list, then drag and drop it onto the current window in the middle of the screen.

3. If an app lives in the Dock, press and hold it, then drag it up towards the screen’s center.

4. If the Dock isn’t visible, swipe upwards from the bottom edge of the screen until it appears.

5. Tap the App Library icon (the last icon on the right in the Dock), long press an app icon within the App Library, then drag it from there to the center of the screen.

Once Stage Manager is activated on your iPad, you’ll see two current windows grouped in the center of the screen, while a list of other recent apps is displayed on the left side. The Docked apps are at the screen’s bottom.

Stage Manager tips and tricks

When working with multiple apps, you can do the following :

– To adjust the size of a window: Drag from the corner marked with a dark curve. Alternatively, if you have a mouse or trackpad, drag from any corner or edge of the window.

– To send a window to the Recent apps list: Tap the Multitasking Controls button at the top of the window and choose Minimize.

– To move a window: Drag it from its top.

– To maximize a window: Tap the Multitasking Controls button at the top of the window and choose Enter Full Screen.

If you need further help, using your iPad or the Stage Manager feature, jump over to the official Apple support website or if needed in an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative to help explain the finer points of using your iPad.



