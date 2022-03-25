iOS 15.4 users reporting battery drain issues

Apple’s iOS 15.4 software update landed recently and now people are reporting issues with this software update. Some users have reported an issue with battery life and battery drain in the latest release of Apple’s iOS software.

There are numerous reports of issues with the battery on the iPhone since the release of the iOS 15.4 software update.

There are reports on Twitter of the issue and on the Apple forums, Apple has responded to some users, you can see a reply one user had below.

Thanks for reaching out! We’ll be happy to help. It’s normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours after an update. Let’s have you reach out to us in a DM if this is still an issue after that time so we can help you look into this further. — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) March 19, 2022

It is not clear as yet exactly what the issue is and how many people it may be affecting, hopefully, Apple will be able to resolve the issue with a software update.

If you have had problems with the battery or battery drain on your iPhone since you installed the iOS 15.4 updates, please leave a comment below and let us know. As soon as we get some more details on exactly when the issue will be fixed, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: SCREEN POST

