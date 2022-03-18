iOS 15.4 battery life test (Video)

The new iOS 15.4 software update was released earlier this week, we have already seen a speed test of the software and now we have a battery life test.

The video below from iAppleBytes is run on a range of iPhones including the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 13. Let’s find out if there are any improvements in battery life.

As we can see from the video there were some improvements in battery life on the iOS 15.4 update on some devices, it would appear that the improvements were on older versions of the iPhone.

The iOS 15.4 software update comes with a range of new features, these include a new range of Emoji, plus some updates for FaceTime with SharePlay sessions which can now be initiated from supported apps.

There is also a new feature with Apple’s Face ID on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, you can now use Face ID to unlock your iPhone when you are wearing a face mask.

The update also includes a new feature that lets you store Covid-19 vaccine cards in your Apple Wallet on your iPhone. There is also a range of other minor new features.

The new iOS 15.4 update is now available to download, you can install it on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

