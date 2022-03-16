iOS 15.4 speed test (Video)

Apple’s new iOS 15.4 software update landed on Monday, we have already seen a number of videos of the software and now we have a speed test.

The video below from iAppleBytes tests a number of iPhones running iOS 15.4 against iOS 15.3.1, it will be interesting to see if there are any speed improvements with this release.

If you want to see a specific device, the iPhone 13 is up first, the iPhone 12 starts at 5.05, the iPhone 11 at 09.54, iPhone XR at 14.44, iPhone 8 at 20.00, the iPhone 7 at 25.29, the iPhone 6S at 31.08 and the iPhone SE at 36.50.

As we can see from the video the iPhone 13 running the new iOS 15,4 booted up first out of the two devices, there do not appear to be any speed improvements in the apps.

The iPhone 12 running iOS 15.4 was also the first of the two handsets to boot up, there do not appear to be any major speed improvements in the apps.

In the test of the iPhone 11, the handset that booted up first was running the new iOS 15.4 release, there do not appear to be any improvements in apps speeds.

The iPhone XR with the latest iOS release was also the first device to boot up, there are no speed improvements in the apps.

With the iPhone 8 test the two handsets booted up a split second apart, it looks like the device with the latest iOS release was the fastest of the two.

So it would appear from the video that many of the handsets do now boot up slightly faster with the new iOS 15.4 software.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

