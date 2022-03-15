iOS 15.4, What’s new (Video)

Yesterday Apple released iOS 15.4 for the iPhone, they also released watchOS 8.5 for the Apple Watch, macOS Monterey 12.3, and iPadOS 15.4 for the iPad.

We heard earlier what new features had been included in the iOS 15.4 software update and now we get to have a look at these in a new video from Zollotech.

As we can see from the video there is a range of new features in this update and there is also a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

This update brings the new Face ID feature to the iPhone that allows you to unlock your iPhone with Face ID when you are wearing a mask. This feature is available on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 range of devices.

The update also brings a range of new Emoji to the iPhone, plus you can now use FaceTime with SharePlay sessions which can now be initiated from supported apps.

The iPadOS 15.4 update introduced the Universal Control feature for the iPad and the Mac, this allows you to use the keyboard and mouse from your Mac with your iPad.

The new iOS 15.4 software update is now available to download, you can install it on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

