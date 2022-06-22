How to find out if your iPhone will run iOS 16

Apple’s new iOS 16 software is coming to the iPhone later this year, the first beta of the software is now available for developers to try out. Apple is also planning to release the first public beta of iOS 16 next month.

If you are wondering whether your iPhone will run the new iOS 16 software update when it is released, this guide will help you find out if your smartphone is compatible with the update.

Which model of the iPhone do you have?

Apple’s iOS 16 software update will only be available for certain models of their smartphone. The first thing you will need to do is find out which model you have.

You can find out which model of the iPhone that you have from the Settings menu on your smartphone. This can be done by going to Settings > General > About.

This will then show you which model of the iPhone you have, the version of the handset you have will be shown next to Model Name, for example, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Pro Max, etc.

Once you have determined which version of the iPhone you are using you can check it against the list below to see if your handset will be getting the update.

Which iPhone models are eligible for the iOS 16 software update.

Apple has confirmed which handsets will be getting the update, you can see a full list of compatible iPhones below.

iOS 16 supported devices:

iPhone SE (2nd gen and above)

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

These are the smartphones that Apple has said will be getting the new iOS 16 software update when it is released later this year.

There are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16 software update, unfortunately, not all of the features will be available on all of the supported devices.

Apple will also be releasing the iPadOS 16 software update for the iPad, you can see a list of devices that will be eligible for this update below.

iPadOS 16 supported devices:

iPad Mini (5th and 6th gen)

iPad (5th gen and above)

iPad Air (3rd gen and above)

iPad Pro (all models)

You can find out more details about the new iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 software updates over at Apple, we are expecting these updates to land sometime in September along with the new iPhone 14 range.

Image Credit: Penfer

