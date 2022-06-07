Will my iPhone get iOS 16? Full details on supported models

Apple announced iOS 16 at their WWDC 2022 Keynote yesterday and if you are wondering if your iPhone will get the update, we have all the details for you.

Apple has revealed which iPhones will be getting the iOS 16 software update, you can see a full list of these devices below.

The new iOS 16 will not support some devices that are supported by the current iOS 15.5, this will include the original iPhone SE, the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and the iPod Touch.

Here is a list of supported devices in iOS 16:

iPhone SE (2nd gen and above)

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

Here is a list of iPads that will get the iPadOS 16 updates:

iPad Mini (5th and 6th gen)

iPad (5th gen and above)

iPad Air (3rd gen and above)

iPad Pro (all models)

Apple just released their first developer betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, it will be a while before the final versions land. We are expecting these software updates to be released sometime in September along with the new iPhone 14.

Source Apple

Image Credit: William Hook

