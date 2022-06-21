iOS 16 helps you bypass CAPTCHAs

It looks like we have some details on another new feature coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16 software update.

The new feature is related to CAPTCHAs and it will apparently allow you to bypass these with your device on certain websites and in certain apps.

This new feature is apparently available in the iOS 16 beta 1 software that was recently released to developers at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference.

If you have the new beta of iOS 16 installed on your device, you can find it by going to Settings > Apple ID > Password & Security > Automatic verification.

When this feature is turned on, you will then be able to bypass the CAPTCHAs on the website and apps that support this new feature. What this feature does is verify that the device and Apple ID being used are in good standing. The iPhone then presents a Private Access Token to the website.

This means that the website can very that you are a real person accessing their site and not a bot or a spammer, and then bypasses the CAPTCHA as Apple has verified that you are a real person.

So far both Cloudflare and Fastly have already announced that they will support these new Private Access Tokens, this should mean that millions of apps that use these platforms will support it.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: David Grandmougin

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals