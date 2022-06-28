iPhone 14 and iOS 16 details revealed (Video)

Yesterday we heard that the new iPhone 14 will come with an always-on display to make use of Apple’s new Lock Screen

The Lock Screen in iOS 16 will be getting an overall and it will be completely customizable and you will be able to use a range of new widgets with the lock screen.

Now we get to find out more details about the new iOS 16 software and the features on the iPhone 14, we suspect that some features will only be available on the iPhone 14.

The video below from Zollotech gives us another look at the new iOS 16 and some of the features that will be available on the iPhone 14. The video also features the latest Apple news.

Apple will also be bringing a range of other new features to the iPhone with this new iOS 16 software update, the second beta of the software was released recently.

We are expecting Apple to release the iOS 16 software update sometime in September along with the new iPhone lineup.

The second developer beta of iOS 16 is now available for developers to try out, and the first public beta of the software will be released to public beta testers sometime in July. As soon as we get some details on exactly when the final version of iOS 16 is coming, we will let you know.

