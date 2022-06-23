What’s new in iOS 16 beta 2 (Video)

Earlier we heard that Apple has released iOS 16 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16 beta 2 for the iPad. Both of these new releases are now available for developers to try out.

So far Apple has only released these new betas of iOS and iPadOS to developers, the first public beta of the software will be released sometime in July.

Now we get to find out more details about the new iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 betas in a new video from Zollotech, lets’s find out more details about the software.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the new iOS 16 software update.

This new beta brings some more changes to the iPhone over the first beta, the second beta of iOS 16 comes with a new modem update, which is designed to improve connectivity and cellular reception.

Apple will be releasing iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 along with their new iPhone 14 smartphones, this is expected to happen sometime in September.

The new iOS 16 beta 2 and iPadOS 16 beta 2 are now available for developers to test out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website.

