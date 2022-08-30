What’s new in iOS 16 beta 8 (Video)

Yesterday Apple released iOS 16 beta 8 to developers, they also released a new public beta to public beta testers.

Now we get to find out what is new in the latest beta of iOS 16 in a new video from Zollotech, let’s find out what changes have been included in this new beta.

As we can see from the video there are a number of updates in the new iOS 16 beta 8, this release does not feature a modem update.

Some of the new features coming to the iPhone include a new Lock Down mode, which is designed to let you completely lock down your iPhone if you are facing a security issue on your device.

There will also be a new range of widgets and a new Lock Screen for the iPhone, and the new iPhone 14 models should come with an always-on display.

Apple is holding their iPhone 14 press event on the 7th of September, pre-orders for the handsets should start on the 9th and then they should go on sale on the 16th of September.

We are expecting Apple to release iOS 16 sometime between the 7th and 16th of September, iPadOS 16 will be released later on, probably in October along with the new iPads.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

