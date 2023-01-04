How to improve iPhone battery life

This guide is designed to help you improve your iPhone battery life. Getting the most out of your smartphone battery will give you longer usage of the device, and it can also help prolong the battery life of the device over a longer period of time.

Many of the apps we use on a daily basis can be a drain on the battery of your iPhone, as well as many of the settings on your device, these handy tips should help you improve your iPhone battery life.

1. Update your iPhone to the latest software

Update your iPhone to the latest version of iOS. Apple frequently releases updates that include fixes for battery-related issues, so keeping your iPhone up-to-date is an important first step. To update your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install.

2. Optimize your iPhone’s display settings

The display on the iPhone is one of the biggest drains on its battery, so reducing the screen brightness or turning on Auto-Brightness can help save battery life.

To adjust your screen brightness, go to Settings > Display & Brightness. You can also turn on Auto-Brightness to automatically adjust the screen brightness based on the lighting conditions. Set your Display Auto Lock to the lowest setting of 30 seconds, this can help improve battery life.

3. Turn off Background App Refresh

Some apps continue to run in the background and refresh their content even when you’re not using them, this can drain your iPhone’s battery, so it’s a good idea to turn off Background App Refresh for apps that you don’t need to be constantly updated.

To do this, go to Settings > General > Background App Refresh and turn off the toggle next to each app that you don’t want to refresh in the background. Make sure you only do this for apps where you know that you will not need this feature.

4. Turn off Location services for some apps

The majority of apps on the iPhone use location services, although many of the apps do not actually need this feature to function.

To do this for individual applications go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services and then select the app that you want to turn this feature off for. If you turn this feature off on some apps like Google Maps and others it could stop the app from functioning, so check if this is needed for the app before you turn it off.

5. Turn off push notifications

If you get a lot of push notifications on your iPhone then this can reduce the battery life on your handset, and you can reduce the amount of Push Notifications you receive.

For example, I get a lot of emails every day, if I had push notifications on for these, then I would be getting a notification every minute of the day. By turning these off for my emails, I can improve the battery life of my iPhone. You can turn off push notifications for specific apps by going to Settings >Notifications and then selecting the individual app that you want. Once you have selected the app, change the Allow Notifications toggle to off.

As we can see here are a number of tips that can be used to help you improve your iPhone battery life, using as many as possible combined can have a significant impact on your device’s battery life. You can find out more details on this over at Apple’s website.

We hope that you find this guide useful, if you have any questions or comments please leave a comment below and let us know. If you have any tips on how you can get the best out of the battery life on your device, let us know.

Image Credit: Quinn Battick





