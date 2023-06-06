How to fix an Apple TV remote not working

The Apple TV remote is a key element in enjoying your favorite content. So, when it doesn’t work as expected, it can be quite frustrating. However, you will be pleased to know that this issue is not uncommon, and a solution is often within reach. The guide below will walk you through some effective steps for troubleshooting and resolving the issue when an Apple TV remote is not working and will address the potential causes of this problem providing practical solutions to get you back on track.

It’s worth noting that the remote needs to be within approximately 6m or 20 feet of your Apple TV for a connection to work. Also move anything that might be in the way that blocks the path between your moat on the front of your Apple TV such as your television, receiver or cupboard doors that might cause an issue.

Before you start

One quick trick before going down the route of replacing batteries and an re-pairing your remote to your Apple TV is to simply unplug your Apple TV box from its power socket and wait at least 10 seconds and then plug it back in. Sometimes this power refresh will reset the system and allow your Apple TV remote to work correctly. If this didn’t work, work through the list below.

Restart your Apple TV remote

The next step is to just restart your Apple TV remote control.

To do this press and hold the TV/Control button which has an icon that looks like a TV. Together with the Volume Down button at the same time. Keep holding the TV button and Volume Down button 47 seconds or until the status light on your Apple TV turns off and on again. Release your the buttons and wait a further 10 seconds or a Connection Lost notification to appear on your TV screen. Wait for your remote to restart Once you see a Connected notification appear on your TV screen you can now once again try your remote to see if it has corrected the issue you have been experiencing

Recharge or replace the battery

The first thing to consider is the state of your Apple TV remote’s battery. Low battery power could be the cause behind the remote’s unresponsiveness. If you would like to improve this, simply follow the steps below:

Recharge your Apple TV remote

On newer Apple TV remotes you can simply charge it using a USB-C to USB or Lightning to USB cable and a USB wall charger.

Replace the battery

Check the battery level of your remote on your Apple TV. Navigate to Settings > Remotes and Devices > Remote. If the battery level is low, replace the battery. For the old generation of Siri Remote or Apple TV Remote, you need a CR2032 or BR2032 lithium 3V coin battery. simply unscrew the battery cover using a coin and replace the battery with a new and to see if this fix your issue.

Pairing Apple TV remote

If the battery level seems fine, then the issue might lie in the connection between the remote and the Apple TV. The remote may need to be re-paired to the Apple TV. Here is how you can go about it:

Point your remote at your Apple TV making sure the remote is approximately 3 inches or 7-8 cm from the set-top box. Press and hold Back (or Menu) button together with the Volume Up button for 5 seconds. Apple might ask you to place your remote on top of your Apple TV to finish pairing.

Update to the latest tvOS

If you still experience problems connecting your Apple make sure that your Apple TV is updated to the latest version of tvOS

Resetting Apple TV

Sometimes, the problem is not with the remote, but the Apple TV itself. If you’re wondering how to fix an Apple TV remote not working by troubleshooting the Apple TV, this is your solution. A reset can potentially resolve any glitches causing the remote to be unresponsive. To do this, navigate to Settings > System > Reset.

Try the iPhone TV remote app

If none of the above solutions work, you can try to control the Apple TV with another remote, or even your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using the Apple TV Remote app. This can be helpful to identify whether the issue lies with the remote or the Apple TV itself.

Dealing with a situation like an Apple TV remote not working can seem sometimes be annoying. However, with a methodical approach, the solutions above should help you navigate the problem. Technology can be complex, but it’s often just a matter of understanding what to do when issues arise.

Whether it’s checking the battery, re-pairing the remote, resetting the Apple TV, or trying another remote or app, you now have a variety of tools at your disposal to address the situation. Remember, every problem has a solution – it’s just about finding the right one.

If you are still experiencing issues with your Apple TV remote control and would like further assistance I suggest jumping over to the official Apple support website or booking an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative to help with your issue.



