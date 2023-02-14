What’s new in iOS 16.3.1 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16.3.1 for the iPhone, and they also released iPadOS 16.3.1 for the iPad, watchOS 9.3.1 for the Apple Watch, and macOS 13.2.1 for the Mac.

The new iOS 16.3.1 software update mainly fixed some bugs on the iPhone, it also came with a range of performance improvements and some security updates.

Now we get to find out more information about what is included in the new iOS software update in a new video from Zollotech.

As we can see from the video there are some new features included in this update along with various bug fixes and also performance improvements.

This update is available for all iPhones from the iPhone 8 up to the most recent iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones.

The iOS 16.3.1 software update comes with a fix for a bug that people were experiencing with iCloud and with iCloud Backups.

There is also a fix for Siri related to using Siri with the Find My app on the iPhone, where it could not locate devices.

The software update also fixes a bug for Crash Detection which would trigger the feature when people were not in a car crash. People who were Skiing reported that the feature was being activated, this has now been resolved in this update.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





