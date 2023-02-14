Apple releases iOS 16.3.1 and iPadOS 16.3.1

Apple has released iOS 16.3.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.3.1 for the iPad. These new updates come over two weeks after the release of the iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 updates.

The latest updates for the iPhone and the iPad mainly come with some bug fixes and performance updates, you can see the release notes from Apple below.

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone including:

iCloud settings may be unresponsive or incorrectly display if apps are using iCloud

Siri requests for Find My may not work

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

The release notes for the iPad are the same excluding the crash detection update for the iPhone 14 models. As we can see this update addresses the Crash Detection which would trigger when people were not actually involved in a crash, hopefully, this will fix the issue.

Apple has yet to release its iOS 16.4 beta 1 software, this was apparently delayed whilst Apple was working on iOS 16.3.1 and iPadOS 16.3.1. updates. We are now expecting the first beta of iOS 16.4 this week.

The new iPadOS 16.3.1 and iOS 16.31 software updates are now available to download, you can install the updates on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update > Download and install.

