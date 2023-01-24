Apple releases iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3

Right on schedule, Apple has released iOS 16.3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.3 for the iPad. These updates bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad. They also include a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

The iOS 16.3 software update brings Apple’s new Security Keys to feature to the iPhone and iPad, it also fixes the issue on the iPhone 14 Pro Max where there were horizontal lines when turning the device on.

Here are the release notes from Apple:

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process on new devices

Support for HomePod (2nd generation)

Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls

Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen

Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max

Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status

Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests

Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

The new iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 software updates are now available to download. You can install them on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update > Download and install.

