iOS 16.3 to fix iPhone 14 Pro display issues

Earlier we heard about the new iOS 16.3 Release Candidate that Apple released to developers, it looks like this will fix the iPhone 14 Pro display issues we heard about recently.

The issue happened when people booted up their iPhones, they would see horizontal lines on the display like in the photo above.

Apple confirmed that they were working on a fix for this issue and now it has been revealed that this will happen with the release of iOS 16.3.

You can see the release notes from Apple below which confirm that this issue will be fixed on the iPhone 14 Pro smartphones when this software is released.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

– Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process on new devices

– Support for HomePod (2nd generation)

– Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls

– Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

– Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen

– Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max

– Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status

– Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests

– Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

We are expecting Apple to release their new iOS 16.3 software update next week, as soon as we get some more details on when it will land we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit:Infernoqt





