iPhone 14 Pro display problems due to software

Owners of the iPhone 14 Pro models including the Pro Max have reported issues with the display on their handsets.

The issue can be seen in the photo above from MacRumors reader Infernoqt, where horizontal lines appear across the iPhone display, this happens when the iPhone is being turned on.

It would appear that the issue is a software-related problem rather than a hardware problem and Apple is apparently aware of the problem and is working on a fix.

Apple has apparently acknowledged this issue on the iPhone Pro models in a recent memo and they are working on a new software update that should fix the issues.

iOS 16.3 is currently in beta, although it will be a couple of weeks before this software update is released, so Apple is expected to release an update before then to fix the issue.

The current software version is iOS 16.2, so we can expect an incremental update, probably iOS 16.2.1 to fix this horizontal lines issue on the iPhone 14 Pro models. As soon as we get some more details on when the software update will be released, we will let you know. We suspect that the update may be released sometime this week.

