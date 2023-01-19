Apple releases iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Release Candidate

Apple has released iOS 16.3 Release Candidate and iPadOS 16.3 Release Candidate to developers, assuming there are no issues found in this release, then this should be the final beta.

These new betas have been released a week after the previous ones, we are also expecting Apple to release some public betas of the software as well.

This update fixes a range of bugs and also brings some performance improvements to the iPhone and iPad, it also includes some new features like the new Security Keys feature. You can see the release notes from Apple below which detail what is included.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

– Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process on new devices

– Support for HomePod (2nd generation)

– Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls

– Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

– Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen

– Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max

– Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status

– Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests

– Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

The new iOS 16.3 Release Candidate and iPadOS 16.3 Release Candidate are now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details about the software over at Apple’s Developer website at the link below.

We are expecting the final version of iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 to be released next week, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source Apple, MacRumors





