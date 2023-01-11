Apple releases iOS 16.3 beta 2 and iPadOS 16.3 beta 2

Apple has released iOS 16.3 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.3 beta 2 for the iPad, the previous beta of the software was released before the holidays.

The new iOS 16.3 beta 2 and iPadOS 16.3 beta 2 have so far been released to developers, we are also expecting them to be made available to public beta testers this week.

This update comes with a range of bug fixes and performance updates for the iPhone and iPad, it also comes with some new features. This includes support for the new Security Keys which are designed to add an extra layer of security to your device. There may also be some other new features included in this beta, but they have not been revealed as yet.

You can find out more details about the new iOS 16.3 beta 2 and iPadOS 16.3 beta 2 software over at Apple’s developer website at the link below, the software is now available to download for registered developers.

As this is only the second beta in the series it will be a while before the final version of iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 are released. We are expecting this to happen either around the end of January or the beginning of February, as soon as we get some details on the exact release dates, we will let you know/

Source Apple





