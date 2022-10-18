Mammals 2022 starring James Corden trailer and release date

Amazon Prime has released a new trailer this week for the upcoming new TV drama series, Mammals starring which will premiere on the streaming service next month. The story line has been written by two-time Olivier and Tony Award-winning Jez Butterworth (Le Mans ‘66, Spectre) and stars James Corden along side Oscar-nominated actress Sally Hawkins who is well known for her roles in Paddington and The Shape of Water to name just a few.

“Mammals follows the story of Jamie (James Corden), a chef whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (Melia Kreiling). Jamie finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff (Colin Morgan). Through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff’s marriage to Jamie’s sister Lue (Sally Hawkins) also widen. “

Mammals 2022 release date

Amazon has set the Mammals release date for next month and the TV series will start streaming on the Prime service from November 11 2022 onwards and consists of six episodes.

“In this darkly comedic drama, revelations and secrets come to light as the complexity of modern marriage and fidelity are exposed. In a world of eight billion, what happens after we’ve found ‘the one’? Can we stay true to the promises we strive to keep when, after all, aren’t we all just Mammals?”

Source : Prime



