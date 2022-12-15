Apple releases iOS 16.3 beta 1 and iPadOS 16.3 beta 1

Following on from the recent general release of iOS 16.2, Apple has released some new betas, these include iOS 16.3 beta 1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.3 beta 1 for the iPad.

The new betas of iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 have so far been released to developers, we are also expecting them to be made available to public beta testers sometime soon.

This new update appears to come with some bug fixes and performance improvements, it will also include some new features as well.

One of the new features that are coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16.3 software update is the new Security Keys feature. This new feature was made official by Apple recently and it will be made available in 2023, it is designed to add an extra layer of security to your device. Apple are expected to make it available on their other devices as well.

You can find out more information about the new iOS 16.3 beta 1 and iPadOS 16.3 beta 1 over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

As these are the first betas in the series it will be a while before the final versions of iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3. As we have the holidays coming up, we will probably see these new updates released sometime around the end of January or early February.

Source Apple Developer





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals