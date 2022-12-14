What’s new in iOS 16.2 (Video)

Apple has released iOS 16.2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.2 for the iPad, these updates bring a range of new features to the iPad and the iPhone.

Now we get to find out what is included in the iOS 16.2 software update in a new video from Zollotech, let’s have a look at what Apple has included in this release.

As we can see from the video there are quite a few new features included in the iOS 16.2 software update, this includes the new Apple Music Sing feature which is designed to let you sing along with your favorite tracks on Apple Music.

The update also includes the new Freeform app which is designed to let you collaborate with friends and colleagues, the app works on the Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

The iOS 16.2 also comes with apple’s new advanced Data Protection feature for iCloud, this brings end-to-end encryption to many of the iCloud apps and more. The update also comes with new features for the Lock Screen for the iPhone 14 models, plus updates for the Game Center and the Apple TV.

The new iPadOS 16.2 and iOS 16.2 software updates are now available to download, you can install them by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





