Apple TV subscriptions how to subscribe or cancel

If you have been tempted by the award-winning films, TV series and content Apple is premiering on its Apple TV+ service you might find this guide useful to provide a quick overview of what you can expect from the service and how you can cancel it if it no longer suits your needs. Or if you are considering signing up to the Apple TV streaming service, you might be wondering what you can watch, how much it costs and if it is easy to cancel.

This quick guide will take you through subscribing to Apple TV and the different costs involved depending on which package / situation suits your requirements the best. It is also worth mentioning that the service is free for 3 months when you purchase any new Apple hardware such as a new iPhone, tablet, MacBook or similar.

If you have purchased an Apple hardware such as an iPhone, iPad or MacBook you can access the subscription streaming service known as Apple TV+ for free. Where you will find an ever-growing library of original Apple Original programs and other channels provided by third-party broadcasters such as the STARZPLAY and more. Apple TV+ lets you share your subscription with up to five family members, enabling you to all enjoy the content available.

How much does it cost a month?

After three months, a monthly subscription is then required, priced at $4.99 per month. A free seven-day trial is available if you have not purchased any hardware and if you do not own any Apple hardware, you will need to purchase an Apple TV set-top box as explained below.

If you are considering subscribing to Apple TV, you might be interested to know that Apple also offers several bundles as its Individual, Family and Premier Apple One offerings allowing you to choose from $14.95 per month up to $29.95 per month for everything that Apple offers. As Apple Music, TV+, Arcade, iCloud with 2Tb of storage News+ and Fitness+. If you have inadvertently forgotten your Apple account login details you may be interested in our quick guide on how to find Apple ID logins which also provides details on how you can ask Apple to remind you using their automated online form.

Set-top box

Apple calls its streaming set-top box, which was first launched 15 years ago back in 2007 and its first generation. Since then Apple has refined the set-top box and now offers a second-generation 4K version which was launched back in May 2021. As of writing this article, the 4K version is available with either 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage and is priced at $179 or $199, respectively. If you are lucky enough to own an Apple Card credit card, you can split the cost over six months, paying just $29.83 per month and getting a 3% cashback when using the official Apple Card. If you opt for the more expensive 64 GB version, it will cost you $33.16 per month over six months.

How to cancel Apple TV

If you would like to cancel your Apple TV subscription or specifically Apple TV+ it will please you to know that Apple makes it very easy and you can do this from your Apple device or the web.

1. Simply open your browser and go to the website tv.apple.com

2. Sign-in or click on the account icon at the top of the page if you are already signed in with your Apple ID

3. Select Settings

4. Scroll down the page until you see Subscriptions and then select the Manage option

5. Apple TV subscription to cancel and confirm your decision

If you still need help canceling subscriptions on any of your Apple devices or for Apple TV, you can contact the official Apple support team by visiting the official support site.





