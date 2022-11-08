If you like to listen to your Apple Music as you work or at your desk you may be interested in no that you can enjoy your Apple Music Replay playlists in your favourite browser without the need to install any third-party applications or tweak any settings.

One of the great features of an Apple Music subscription service is that it will automatically create a playlist of your most played music during any specific year. These are then made available for you to listen to once again by the Apple Music Replay feature. Providing Apple Music listeners with the ability to replay their top songs by year whenever they would like.

Each Apple Music Replay year is created once you have played enough music for the algorithm to generate your Replay playlist. Depending on the amount of songs you have played, it is normally started and available to listen to in February of each year. But this will depend on the amount of music you have listened to on your Apple devices such as your iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.

It is also worth remembering that Apple will update your Apple Music Replay playlist once a week every Sunday throughout the year as you play more and more music to your Apple devices. Although it might not show any changes every Sunday because, as explained, this will depend on the music you have listened to during the week and previous months. More about this, as explained below.

One handy benefit of this is that you can also listen to your favorite music via the Apple Music Replay on the web service. To be able to use this, you will need a subscription to Apple Music and then visit the official website by going to https://music.apple.com/replay. By making the Replay play list available in February of the year allows you to enjoy the playlist both on your Apple devices and also using your favorite browser.

Play Apple Music Replay in a browser

To access the service from your favorite browser, follow the instructions below :

1. Ensure that you have a current Apple Music subscription

2. Visit the official Apple Music Replay website : https://music.apple.com/replay

3. Login to the site using your Apple ID associated with your Music subscription

4. Press the “Get Your Replay Mix” button and enjoy your automatically generated playlist created by your previously played music.

How Apple Music Replay works

Apple uses your listening history and a fancy algorithm which logs your favorite songs, albums, and artists throughout the year. This list is then combined with several other factors to create your very own personal Replay playlist. Apple will generate your playlist from music played on any Apple device you have signed in to use the Apple ID associated with your Apple music account.

For music to be included in the playlist, it will need to be part of the current Apple Music catalog and songs played in your library must be synchronized with your Apple Music subscription. As your problem already worked out, there is also a minimum amount of plays and time spent listening to a song, album, or artist required to add it to your Replay playlist.

Once a playlist has been created for a certain year, you can access them by jumping into the official Apple Music app and selecting “Listen Now” and scroll into the bottom of the page where they will all be listed. Within the playlist, you can see the top 10 albums you listened to so far, together with play counts for each album.

A Replay playlist is available to play for every year that you’re subscribed to Apple Music. For more information on using the music service, jump over to the official Apple Support website for further details.



