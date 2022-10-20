Xbox October update includes wealth of user feedback features

Microsoft has added a wealth of new features to its Xbox operating system this week, releasing a new Xbox October update to refine the Xbox experience for users and delivers “brand-new features based on your feedback“. Features in this months Xbox update include the ability to change your TV volume from your Xbox Series X|S consoles, mute all your startup sounds, Xbox controller firmware update, improved setup screens and more.

“Making a console your home Xbox gives friends and family access to your games and content when you’re not signed in. Your home Xbox also lets you play your digital games offline. We’re adding some new setup screens to make it easier for you to select and change your home console when you set up your new Xbox. You can configure your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One console to use different power modes, depending on your preference. “

Xbox October update

” You can now change the TV volume within the audio and music section of the Xbox guide. To get started, press the Xbox button on your controller to pull up the guide and navigate to the Audio & music section, where you’ll see buttons for you to change your TV volume or mute it.

This eliminates the need to reach for your TV remote to change the volume mid-game or movie. Xbox Series X|S consoles can use an HDMI feature called Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) to send commands to and from CEC-enabled devices such as TVs that are connected to the console. Starting today, we’re enabling a new feature for Xbox Series X|S consoles connected to TVs over HDMI.”

“We’re adding a fan-requested feature so that you have the option to choose a silent startup experience. Now you’ll be able to customize your settings so that you can mute all sounds when you start up your Xbox. Go to Profile & system > Settings > General > Volume & audio output > Additional options and select Mute startup sounds. You can also now adjust the power chime from this page.”

For a complete rundown of all the new features, updates and enhancements added by Microsoft in this months Xbox October update jump over to the official Xbox News website by following the link below.

