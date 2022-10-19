Personalize your Xbox Elite Series 2 controller from $149

Microsoft has today announced the launch of a new design feature to its Xbox Design Lab, enabling gamers to personalize their Xbox Elite Series 2 controller to their exact requirements and colour preferences from $149. The service allows you to choose from a selection of different colors to customize nearly all the external parts of the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. Customize your controllers body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, and buttons.

“Whether you are looking for a custom designed controller for yourself, a loved one, or a special gamer in your life, Xbox Design Lab provides a broad canvas for you to design the perfect controller. Since Xbox Design Lab launched in 2016, the number one fan request has been to include Elite controllers in our unique customization program to empower further personalization of our premium controller. Now you have billions of colorful ways to make the most customizable controller from Xbox unmistakably yours! We’re excited to bring more choices to gamers around the world and can’t wait to see how fans reimagine what it is to be Elite.”

Xbox Elite Series 2 controller

“The best part is that Elite Series 2 controllers are designed to be fully customizable with interchangeable components, so you can play with a specific setup that works best for you. Choose the right components to unleash your best game, such as metallic paddles and different shaped thumbsticks.”

“Add a custom designed carrying case to match your style and keep the controller and components secure and organized. Mix and match colors on different parts until settling on a design that is uniquely yours and have it shipped right to your door.”

Source : Microsoft



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals