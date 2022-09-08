Microsoft has this week announced the launch of the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core in white. The latest addition to the range of Xbox game controllers has been designed to meet the “core needs of today’s competitive gamers, putting exceptional performance, customization, and durability where it matters most — in your hands” says Microsoft.

Priced at $130 the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core in white features adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks but does not come with all the extras of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in black priced at $180.

“Since Xbox Design Lab debuted in 2016, the number one fan request has been to include Elite controllers in our unique customization program to empower further personalization of that premium experience. Today we’re announcing that coming this holiday, you will be able to do just that when we bring Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 to Xbox Design Lab! We’re excited to bring more choices to gamers around the world and can’t wait to see how fans reimagine what it is to be Elite.”

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core

“Add even more customization to the Elite Series 2 – Core or replace components on other Elite Series 2 models with the Complete Component Pack for $59.99 USD MSRP. Tailor the controller to your preferred gaming style with interchangeable thumbsticks, paddle shapes, and D-pad. Includes carrying case, charging dock, and USB-C cable.

We’ve heard players loud and clear and have continued to improve Elite Series 2 controllers to be more reliable than ever before with refined components that are built to last. For added peace of mind, Elite Series 2 controllers come with Microsoft’s 1-year limited warranty. The best part is that Elite Series 2 controllers are designed to be fully customizable, so you can play with a specific setup that works best for you.”

Source : Microsoft

