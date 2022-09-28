Xbox gamers may be interested to know that Microsoft has released a new special edition Mineral Camo Xbox controller making it the fourth in the companies camo Xbox controller range. The new Mineral Camo design joins the already available Night Ops Camo, Arctic Camo, and Daystrike Camo and features a mineral blue, bright purple, aqua, and dark purple camouflage pattern as in the image above.

Microsoft explains a little more about the design and its inspiration. “Crafted for enhanced comfort and effortless control, the Mineral Camo Special Edition controller comes with Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology for wireless gaming on console, PC, mobile phones and tablets.”

Mineral Camo Unboxing

Camo Xbox controller

The Mineral Camo Special Edition Xbox controller can be purchased from today priced at $70 or £60 and is compatible with consoles, PCs, phones and tablets depending on your play style.

“This color design sets it apart from the others in the Camo collection as its ocean tones, inspired by geode crystals, finds the perfect balance between striking and subdued. Besides the captivating design, the Mineral Camo Special Edition controller comes with a whole convoy of amazing features to dive into.

Enjoy modern sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort during gameplay. Stay on target with a hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case. “

Xbox Accessories app

“Use the Xbox Accessories app to remap buttons and create custom controller profiles for your favorite games. Capture all your best gaming moments and share highlights with friends right as they happen with the Share button. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio jack, fully immersing yourself into the experience and allowing you communicate with friends. “

Source : Microsoft



