Microsoft has unveiled fresh additions to its range of Xbox controllers this week announcing the availability of new color options for its Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core in Red or Blue, priced at $140. The new colored controllers are now available to preorder and will start shipping out to gamers on April 11, 2023. Microsoft has added the latest additions to the range to the core version of Xbox Elite Series 2 and feature adjustable tension thumbsticks.

Xbox wireless controller

Custom profiles can be set up through the Xbox Accessories App, where you can adjust other settings like the color the Xbox button lights up with on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC devices. Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB-C cable to play across your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and mobile. Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components built to last. For added peace of mind, Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers come with Microsoft’s 1-year limited warranty.

The best part is that Elite Series 2 Xbox wireless controller is that they have been designed to be fully customizable, so you can play with a specific setup that works best for you. Add even more customization to the core version of Xbox Elite Series 2 with the Complete Component Pack (sold separately) for $59.99 USD MSRP. Tailor the controller to your preferred gaming style with interchangeable thumbsticks, paddle shapes, and D-pad. Includes a carrying case, charging dock, and USB-C cable. Add an extra splash of color with Xbox Design Lab, where you can personalize component packs for Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers to match your style.

Source : Xbox





