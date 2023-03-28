HyperX Clutch Gladiate wired Xbox controller $35

HyperX has this week introduced a new addition to its ever-growing range of controllers announcing the availability of the Clutch Gladiate Wired Xbox controller. Now available to purchase priced at $34.99 directly from the online HyperX shop. Designed for “serious Xbox gamers” says HyperX the Xbox controller features both comfort and control for extended console gaming sessions and has been Licensed under Designed for Xbox and fully compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

“”HyperX’s range of Xbox accessories are designed to enhance the gaming experience for console players,” said Aurelius Martinez, global category manager – cloud and console gaming, HyperX. “The new HyperX Clutch Gladiate brings players into the action and enables extended customization and control.””

HyperX Xbox controller

“The HyperX Clutch Gladiate is built for Xbox players that want a controller that can maximize their performance. This officially licensed wired Xbox controller features dual trigger locks and remappable rear buttons so you can optimize control for the way you play. Powerful dual rumble motors add immersion and intuitive force feedback cues. Clutch Gladiate’s textured grips help you keep a comfortable, secure grasp of the controller. It also features a 3.5mm stereo jack so you can easily connect your favorite wired headset.”

“Additionally, the controller offers two remappable buttons that can be set without additional software. The controller is also equipped with powerful dual rumble motors that enhance immersive gaming and provide intuitive force feedback cues, as well as textured grips for a secure hold and a 3.5 mm stereo jack for easy wired headset connection.”

Source : HyperX





