Like a Dragon Ishin PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S tech review

Last month the highly anticipated Like a Dragon Ishin! game launched after being created by the team of developers at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and published by SEGA. If you are interested in learning more about the performance you can get you will be pleased to know that the Digital Foundry team of carried out an extensive technical review pitting the PS5 vs Xbox and PC.

“Don the clothes and weaponry of the elite to become the samurai of legend, Sakamoto Ryoma.“

Official trailer

“In 1860s Kyo, a solemn samurai’s fight for justice stands to change the course of Japan’s history forever. Draw your blade and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure.”

PS5 vs Xbox

“1860s Kyo is plagued by widespread inequality, and one samurai will change the course of history in his search for justice. Take up the sword of Sakamoto Ryoma and venture to Kyoto to find your father’s killer, clear yourself of a framed murder, and restore your honor. In doing so, you will bring an end to the samurai era and forever change the future of Japan. Draw your blade, load your revolver, and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure that only the creators of Yakuza: Like a Dragon could produce.”

Source : Steam : Digital Foundry





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals