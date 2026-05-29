Is the $1,400 Dreame X60 Ultra Robot Vacuum Worth the Premium Price?

The Dreame X60 Ultra positions itself as a premium contender in the high-end robot vacuum market, blending advanced features with a sleek design. As highlighted by The French Glow, its standout addition is the dual-camera navigation system, which enhances obstacle detection and path optimization. This feature is particularly beneficial for homes with complex layouts, allowing the vacuum to navigate cluttered spaces with greater precision. Additionally, the upgraded mopping system, featuring hot water cleaning and pressure-based mopping, aims to tackle stubborn stains more effectively. However, certain limitations, such as the lack of interchangeable mop pads, may restrict its versatility for users with diverse cleaning needs.

Explore how the Dreame X60 Ultra compares to competitors like Roborock, with a focus on its cleaning algorithms, app-based customization and handling of mixed flooring types. You’ll gain insight into the trade-offs of its advanced mopping system, the impact of extended cleaning times and whether its premium price aligns with its overall performance. This hands-on review will help you determine if the X60 Ultra strikes the right balance for your home cleaning priorities.

Advanced Yet Imperfect

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Dreame X60 Ultra features advanced cleaning technologies, including a dual-camera navigation system for improved obstacle detection and path optimization, making it effective in complex spaces.

Its upgraded mopping system includes hot water cleaning and pressure-based mopping for better stain removal, but lacks interchangeable mop pads, limiting versatility for diverse flooring types.

Despite its innovations, performance gains are marginal compared to earlier models and competitors, with longer cleaning sessions and inconsistent hot water mopping effectiveness.

The design is sleek and compact but relies on familiar elements from previous models, offering little innovation for long-time Dreame users.

At a premium price of $1,400, the X60 Ultra offers incremental improvements, but competitors like Roborock provide similar or superior features at more competitive price points.

Performance and Features

The Dreame X60 Ultra is equipped with a range of innovative features designed to enhance cleaning efficiency and user convenience. Its dual-camera navigation system is a standout, improving obstacle detection and path optimization. This allows the vacuum to navigate complex spaces with greater precision, making it particularly effective in homes with cluttered layouts or uneven surfaces. The system minimizes interruptions, making sure a smoother cleaning experience.

The mopping system has also been upgraded, incorporating hot water cleaning and pressure-based mopping for improved stain removal. These features are particularly useful for tackling stubborn messes. However, the lack of interchangeable mop pads limits its versatility, especially for users with diverse flooring types or cleaning needs. On the positive side, its robust wheel mobility enables it to traverse thresholds and uneven surfaces with ease, making sure consistent performance across different areas of the home.

Key Weaknesses: Incremental Gains at a High Cost

Despite its technological advancements, the Dreame X60 Ultra’s performance gains are marginal when compared to earlier models like the Dreame X50 Ultra or competitors such as Roborock. While its detailed cleaning algorithms and stain detection capabilities are thorough, they often result in longer cleaning sessions. This may frustrate users who prioritize speed and efficiency over meticulousness.

The hot water mopping system, while innovative, falls short of expectations. It frequently struggles to reach its advertised temperatures, which diminishes its effectiveness on tougher stains. Additionally, the frequent use of hot water accelerates wear on the mop pads, leading to higher maintenance costs over time. These shortcomings make the mopping system less appealing for users who expect consistent, high-performance results.

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Design and Build: Sleek but Familiar

The Dreame X60 Ultra features a compact and modern design, making it visually appealing and easy to store. Its slim profile allows it to clean under furniture and in tight spaces, aligning with the capabilities of competitors like Roborock. However, the design introduces little innovation. Many components, such as the dual detergent bins and disposable bags, are carried over from previous Dreame models. While this familiarity may appeal to existing users, it offers little to differentiate the X60 Ultra from its predecessors.

The build quality is solid and the vacuum feels durable, but its reliance on older design elements may disappoint those expecting a more innovative approach. For users new to the Dreame ecosystem, the design may still feel fresh, but for long-time customers, it may come across as more of the same.

App Experience: Customization with Trade-Offs

The accompanying app provides a user-friendly interface with a variety of customizable cleaning settings. Features such as stain recognition and enhanced light detection aim to improve cleaning precision, allowing users to tailor the vacuum’s performance to their specific needs. These updates are particularly useful for homes with mixed flooring types or areas requiring targeted cleaning.

However, these advanced features come with trade-offs. The additional processing required for stain recognition and light detection often extends cleaning times, which may not align with the preferences of users seeking quicker results. While the app excels in offering control and customization, it may inadvertently complicate the cleaning process for those who prefer a more straightforward, hands-off experience.

Market Comparison: Tough Competition

In a crowded market, the Dreame X60 Ultra faces stiff competition from flagship models like Roborock and MOA. These brands often deliver similar or superior performance at more competitive price points. For example, Roborock’s models frequently include interchangeable mop pads and more efficient self-cleaning stations, giving them an edge in mopping performance, a critical factor for many buyers.

Additionally, competitors often offer better integration with smart home ecosystems, enhancing their overall appeal. While the Dreame X60 Ultra excels in certain areas, such as navigation and cleaning precision, its incremental improvements may not be enough to justify its premium price when compared to the broader range of features offered by its rivals.

Value Proposition: is It Worth the Premium Price?

At $1,400, the Dreame X60 Ultra is one of the more expensive options in its category. While it offers a well-rounded feature set, its incremental improvements over earlier models and competitors may not justify the premium cost. For users seeking a generalist robot vacuum with refined features, it remains a viable option. However, those with specialized cleaning needs or budget constraints may find better value in alternative models.

The Dreame X60 Ultra is best suited for users who prioritize advanced navigation and cleaning precision over speed and versatility. If you’re willing to invest in a high-end model with a focus on incremental improvements, it may meet your expectations. However, exploring alternatives could provide a more balanced combination of performance, features and cost.

Media Credit: The French Glow



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