XCLEA robotic vacuum with self emptying dirt collection system from $479

XCLEA is a new affordable robotic vacuum cleaner which not only automatically cleans your floors but also empties its own dirt collection container offering a truly hands-free vacuuming solution. Not only that the XCLEA robotic vacuum is also equipped with a powerful mop allowing it to clean hard surfaces as well as vacuum. Using the smart application users have full control over areas to vacuum and those not to, with smart mapping technology and powerful suction the XCLEA robotic vacuum is a step ahead of the competition.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $479 or £371, offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the XCLEA robotic vacuum Indiegogo campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2020. To learn more about the XCLEA robotic vacuum project review the promotional video below.

The XCLEA robotic vacuum also supports integration with Alexa, Google Assistant, providing users with hands-free control for vacuuming and mopping. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official XCLEA robotic vacuum crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

“The 23 Kpa suction power is equivalent to a 3 meters of water column. Under such strong pressure, the self-emptying base will suck to remove all the hair and large particles from the dust bin of the robot. At the same time, XCLEA optimizes the transmission structure and adopts the transmission method of direct suction to reduce the whirling of dust and dirt in the channel without causing blockages. Avoiding the trouble of dredging and maintenance. XCLEA is added convenience and peace of mind to your life.

The dust box of most robot vacuum cleaners can only pick up dust under the suction mode, and most robot vacuum & mop cleaners do not pick up dust when the water tank is attached and the mopping mode is on. None of them can be fully automated. The XCLEA intelligent self-emptying dust collection base structurally optimizes the robot vacuum and the dust collector to achieve genuine full automation. You no longer have to remove the water tank manually before switching to the dust collection mode. It’s all about convenience, save you lots of time and effort.”

“XCLEA can go exactly where you want it to. Free to redefine and adjust its cleaning behavior accordingly. Simply point on the map to clean wherever you want. It helps to save lots of time, compared to other robot vacuums that can only clean the entire area all over again. Other robot vacuums on the market are either stupid navigation or can only empty the grimy dust bin manually, and many of them do not even come with both vacuum and mop function. “

Source : Indiegogo

