Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum launched in the UK

Samsung has launched its latest robot vacuum in the UK, the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ and the device will retail for £1,299 in the UK.

The new Samsung Jet Bot AI+ comes with a range of features and it can scan a wide area with its stero type 3D sensor and its 3D depth camera.

“Jet Bot AI+ is a truly exciting launch that reflects Samsung’s ongoing dedication to creating connected appliances that deliver dynamic performance” says Dan Harvie, Vice President, Head of Home Appliances, Samsung Electronics UK Ltd. “With industry-leading object detection, AI driving, the ability to control the machine remotely using a smartphone and Live Cleaning Reports to check cleaning progress and status in real time with just a simple touch on the Smart Things App – consumers can now clean their homes more intelligently and efficiently whilst making cleaning more personalised and convenient.”

Jet Bot™ AI+ is also the world’s first robot vacuum to be equipped with an Intel AI solution, which powers its Jet AI Object Recognition technology. The smart solution allows the robot to navigate with more accuracy by recognising not only the objects on the floor, but also appliances and furniture[3]. The robot’s smart decision-making ensures users can have their unit clean closely around items such as children’s toys while maintaining a safe distance from delicate objects like porcelain vases[4]. It can also classify items such as pet excrements, glass cups, and electrical cables as dangerous or likely to cause secondary contamination in order to avoid them.

