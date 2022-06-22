Improve your sleep with the smart sleep robot

If you don’t get enough sleep your focus and productivity can be affected as well as the ability to function at your optimum level if your sleep pattern is disrupted for longer periods of time. If you have trouble sleeping you may be interested in a new solution in the form of the SleepHoHo smart sleep robot which has launched via Kickstarter this month and already raised its required pledge goal with still 29 days remaining.

“According to the CDC, people dealing with short sleep duration patterns are more exposed to heart attack, coronary heart disease, diabetes, asthma, arthritis, and depression, which has prompted us to start working on improving sleep since 2020, so we know how it is and how important it is to make sleeping well easier—which is why we designed SleepHoHo Smart Sleep Robot! For the last two years, we spent a lot of time understanding the amazing and vital world of sleep. We started learning about sleep with sleep experts and exploring the logical application of related algorithms, as well as building a powerful system and app for a device that could help users to have healthy sleep patterns, and to wake up in a natural and balanced way.”

With the assumption that the SleepHoHo crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022.

To learn more about the SleepHoHo smart sleep robot project checkout the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $129 or £106 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Sleep robot

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the smart sleep robot, jump over to the official SleepHoHo crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals