Improve your productivity with the Pixeltime multifunctional timer

If you are searching for a small and obtrusive gadget to help you improve your productivity you may be interested in a new multifunctional timer, clock and pixel art desktop device aptly named the Pixeltime.

The customisable clock features a surround display offering for different panels that can be set to display the weather, time is, pixel art and more. Launched via Kickstarter this month the campaign has already blasted past its required pledge goal raising over three times its required pledge goal thanks to over 440 backers with still 16 days remaining.

Improve your productivity

Using Pomodoro Technique With Pixeltime

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $84 or £62 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Pixeltime is the world’s first surround display clock & flip timer with 4 LED screens that automatically synchronize the time and weather and lets you upload any full-color pixel art or display message. Setting a timer has never been so easy. Just flip over the Pixeltime clock and your timer is ready. Say goodbye to complicated setups, one easy flip is all it takes!”

If the Pixeltime campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Pixeltime multifunctional timer project review the promotional video below.

“The convenience of setting timers makes Pixeltime a great tool for using the Pomodoro Technique. It helps you with more efficient time management so you can stay focused and get more done!”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the multifunctional timer, jump over to the official Pixeltime crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals