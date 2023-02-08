Improve your productivity and focus with Focush

If you are searching for ways to help increase your workflow and productivity you may be interested in a new gadget specifically designed to help improve your productivity called Focush. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $129 or £107 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Meet Focush, the world’s FIRST productivity assistant that helps you stay focused and smash the goals that matter to you most. Focush takes your phone out of the productivity equation and replaces every app you use to stay on track! No distracting cat videos, no flow-interrupting notifications, only the essentials, because that’s all you need.”

Improve your productivity

“Who doesn’t want to be a multi-tasker? But have you ever tried working on 3 – 4 tasks at a time? It’s exhausting, and you end up putting 20% of your attention into each task, when you need to bring your 100% all across the board! Focush cuts out the distractions and gives you 1 task at a time, allowing you to bring your A-game to each goal, stop stressing about multiple deliveries, and maintain your focus indefinitely!”

If the Focush crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Focush helps improve your productivity project view the promotional video below.

“We all know the feeling: You start out strong and motivated, and once you hit that 30-minute mark, you instantly reach for your phone for a quick dopamine break. That’s why we implemented the legendary Pomodoro Technique in our design. With Focush, you can start following the 25-5 rule, which is scientifically proven to keep your productivity rate higher than ever!”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the helps improve your productivity, jump over to the official Focush crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





