Improve your productivity with the FoCase phone case

FoCase is a new phone case which has been specifically designed to add new features and functionality to your existing phone case whether it be in iOS or Android-based system. The small yet fully featured accessory can help improve your productivity by adding a second screen to your phone. The FoCase also allows you to record calls something that the iPhone will not let you do without third-party hardware. Simply activate the iPhone call recording the press of a single button.

“In a world where phones are more powerful than ever, we still struggle with efficiency, constant interruptions, and completing our important tasks. That’s why we designed FoCase, the multifunctional phone case incorporating ten standout features, including: pomodoro Timer, To-Do List, Second Screen, iPhone Call Recording, Invisible Stand, and so much more.”

“As fans of Pomodoro Technique, we always found ourselves dissatisfied with the available timekeeping tools, like countdowns on the phone or smartwatch that are interrupted by notifications and app alerts or a screen that shuts off mid-use. Stand-alone timers are annoying, requiring iyou to carry them with you everywhere you go.”

With the assumption that the FoCase crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the FoCase productivity phone case project watch the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $69 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“With FoCase, you can view your to-do list with the touch of a button, saving you time and helping you stay on track. Soon our app will link to Apple’s Reminder, Microsoft’s To-Do, and other efficiency tools, making FoCase the most efficient phone case on the market.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full instructions on how the phone case can improve your productivity, jump over to the official FoCase crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

