Lazydoro pomodoro timer helps beat procrastination

A pomodoro timer can be useful at helping keep procrastination in check, motivating you to complete tasks in 25 minute slots. To improve on the system even further a project has been posted to the Hackaday.io website called the Lazydoro which tracks when you are seated or standing.

“When you sit down to work, lazydoro starts a Pomodoro timer. This runs for 25 minutes; at the end of that time it will beep to tell you that you should take a break. (If you stop early that Pomodoro session will be cancelled.) When you get up and leave your desk it will start a 5 minute break timer. At the end of your 5 minute break it will beep to tell you to resume work. The version shown use a Raspberry Pi zero. It uses Pimoroni’s Blinkt LED array to show if you are working or resting, and to give feedback about how much time has expired. It also beeps when time is up.”

“I’m currently using the Raspberry Pi zero version of lazydoro to help me focus on a writing project (details below). Using the hardware has already prompted a few minor changes to the software, but the project is in a good enough state to be demonstrated to the London Raspberry Pint meetup on 29th January. I’ll post the pdf version of my talk (with notes) next week. I’m also going to add the lazydoro project as an appendix to my book about the Pimoroni Explorer HAT which is available as a work in progress on Leanpub.”

