How to backup your iPhone to iCloud

If you have treated yourself to a new iPhone will been lucky in a to be gifted one over the holiday season you might be wondering how you can backup your most important documents, photos, contacts emails and more, just in case the worst should happen. Thankfully offers a fantastically easy-to-use backup facility in its iCloud storage allowing you to easily enable an off device backup of all your critical documents and precious memories to Apple’s servers.

If instance you then lose your iPhone or it becomes damaged beyond repair you know all your photos, videos, emails and contacts are safe and can be easily restored to your new iPhone at any time. The same is true about Apple’s iPad allowing you to store your precious information just in case your iOS devices ever replaced, damaged or lost. If you are interested in backing up your iPhone to iCloud this quick guide will take you through the process. One setup the backup process happens automatically and will work seamlessly in the background keeping all your documents safe.

Backup your iPhone to iCloud

First connect your device to your preferred wireless network preferably your home or secure business one. Then follow the steps below to make sure iCloud is setup correctly on your iPhone and backing up your data automatically.

1. First go to the Settings icon on your iPhone and select the iCloud menu option

2. Select your Apple ID name at the top of the Settings menu

3. Then select the iCloud menu option

4. Just over halfway down the page you will see an option for iCloud Backup. Select this in turn this option on in the next screen.

5. If you are going to be on the wireless network you are connected to for some time you can ask your iPhone to start a backup now. As you probally already know a first backup takes the longest after which your iPhone will only incrementally backup new documents photos and videos as required.

6. Once a backup has been completed you will see it listed below on the iCloud Backup screen with the date and time of your last successful backup.

Backup storage limits

Depending on how many photos and videos you would like to automatically backup to the iCloud service will depend on how much storage you require. Currently when writing this article Apple offers three different storage options with a minimum of 50 GB available to share with up to 5 other family members. You can check out pricing for iCloud plans in your region over on the Apple website located here.

For instance in the United States 50 GB of storage will cost you $0.99 per month, while 200 GB of storage will cost you $2.99 per month and 2 TB of storage will cost you $9.99. It is also worth remembering that if you purchase a number of different Apple services such as Apple TV, Apple music and more you can combine all your monthly payments into one using the relatively new Apple One service that offers different packages inconvenient bundles depending on your needs and family requirements. You can find out more about the Apple One iCloud offerings over on the official Apple website.

“Apple One bundles up to six amazing Apple services into one easy subscription. Get a plan that’s right for you — or for your whole family. And all members have private access to each service, across all their devices. With Apple One, it’s never been easier to get more. For less.”

Once you upgrade your iCloud storage it is available immediately and your previous plan will be cancelled instantly. Do is also worth remembering that you automatically get 5GB of free iCloud storage for your photos, videos, files, and important documents. For more information and help using the Apple iCloud service jump over to the official support website or book an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar engineer to help you set up your iPhone if you are in doubt.





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals