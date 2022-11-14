Apple increases price of Apple One, Music and Apple TV+ in the UK

Apple is increasing the price of some of its subscription services in the UK, this will include Apple One, Apple Music, and Apple TV+.

Apple Music is being increased by £1 a month to £10.99 a month, Apple TV+ will not cost £6.99 a month, this is an increase of £2.

Apple has also increased the price of its Apple One package in the UK, this has been increased by £2 a month to £16.95 for the single plan and £2 a month for the Family Plan to £22.95 a month.

The news was announced to Apple customers via email, you can see the email that Apple sent out to its customers below.

Thank you for subscribing to Apple One. We wanted to let you know about an upcoming change to this subscription.

Apple is raising the price of this subscription from £19.95 per month to £22.95 per month. Your subscription will automatically renew for £22.95 per month starting on 15 December unless you cancel at least one day before. To learn more or cancel, review your subscription.

Apple will introduce these new price increases in the UK next month, it will be interesting to see if people are willing to pay the higher prices. Apple recently also increased the prices of their subscription services in the USA.

