What is a mesh network and how can it improve your home wireless speeds?

If you have read or heard the term mesh networking and like to know more about this new technology revolutionizing wireless and cable networks both in business and at home. This quick guide will take you through everything you need to know about setting up your very own Mesh network to remove wireless dead zones around your home and more.

Mesh networking is a powerful technology that is changing the way we think about connectivity. Offering a more reliable, scalable, and efficient alternative to traditional networking, mesh networking is becoming increasingly popular for both home and commercial use.

What is a mesh network?

A mesh network is a and innovative new wireless technology that uses a collection of nodes, or devices, all interacting and sharing data with one another. This dynamic method of communication sharply contrasts the traditional star topology network, where each device depends on a central hub or router for connectivity. Instead, each node in a mesh forges its own connections, linking directly with multiple other nodes in the network.

Intricately woven like a spider’s web, a mesh forms an interconnected, adaptable, and non-hierarchical structure. It’s the maestro of routing techniques, skillfully directing data across a myriad of paths. This orchestrated, multi-path transmission underpins a connectivity solution that’s not just robust and flexible, but also capable of self-healing and redundancy – a shining paragon of network resilience.

Like an urban grid system, where you can reach your destination via different routes, a mesh network ensures data finds its way even when a path (or node) is blocked. This ingenious network design leverages the power of multiple routes to boost connectivity, reduce bottlenecks, and improve overall network performance. So, instead of relying on a single highway, data packets cruise down an interconnected system of boulevards, ensuring an efficient and reliable journey from origin to destination.

In a mesh network, if any cable or node fails, the system can automatically reroute data via other paths, ensuring that the network remains operational even in the face of individual component failures. This resilience and adaptability make mesh networking a valuable tool for everything from home Wi-Fi systems to industrial IoT applications. For more information on the global standards for mesh networks, visit the Wi-Fi Alliance.

How does a mesh network work?

Due to the complexity of mesh networking below is a simplified description of the process that the nodes used to transfer data back and for. In essence, it’s all about nodes working together to ensure data reaches its intended destination.

Node Communication: Each node in a mesh communicates directly with the other nodes within its range. This could be a direct connection (in a full mesh network) or it could involve hopping across multiple nodes (in a partial mesh network).

Data Transmission: When a node needs to send data to another node that is not within its direct range, it will send the data to a nearby node. That node will then forward the data along the best path to the destination node.

Path Determination: The best path for data transmission is typically determined by protocols such as the routing protocol, which is designed to identify the most efficient route based on factors like the number of hops, node congestion, and more.

Failover Handling: If a node within the network goes offline or a new node is added, the network automatically recalculates transmission paths. This dynamic rerouting is often referred to as “self-healing,” which is a significant advantage of mesh networks that helps maintain network connectivity even if individual nodes fail.

Data Broadcasting: For broadcasting data to all nodes (like in network updates), a mesh network utilizes a technique called “flooding,” where each node sends received data to all its connected nodes. This ensures all nodes receive the broadcasted data.

Decentralization: In a mesh network, there’s no need for a central router or switch as in traditional network architectures. All nodes participate in relaying data, which makes the network decentralized and robust against single points of failure.

How can I set up a mesh network at home?

Setting up a mesh network at home is quite straightforward, especially with many of the mesh Wi-Fi kits available today. Here’s a general step-by-step guide on how to do it:

1. Purchase a Mesh Wi-Fi System : Choose a mesh Wi-Fi system that fits your needs. Some popular brands include Google Nest Wifi, Netgear Orbi, and Eero. These systems usually come with one primary router and one or more satellite nodes.

2. Place Your Primary Router : This should be connected to your modem (the device that brings internet into your home). This spot should ideally be centrally located in your home for the best coverage. Connect the router to your modem using an Ethernet cable, then power it up.

3. Configure the Primary Router : Most mesh Wi-Fi systems have a companion app. Download it to your smartphone or tablet, then follow the setup process. You’ll create a new Wi-Fi network with a name and password.

4. Place Your Satellite Nodes : These should be distributed around your home, but within range of your primary router. Consider high-traffic areas that need a strong signal. They just need to be plugged into a power outlet – no need to connect them to the modem or router with an Ethernet cable.

5. Add the Satellite Nodes to Your Network : Using the companion app, add each satellite to your Wi-Fi network. The app will guide you through this process, which typically involves scanning a QR code or entering a serial number.

6. Test Your Network : Most apps will have a network test feature. This will help you ensure that your nodes are well-placed and that your entire home is covered. If there are any dead zones, you might need to move your nodes or add more.

7. Connect Your Devices : Finally, connect your devices to your new Wi-Fi network.

It’s important to note that each mesh Wi-Fi system will have its own specific setup process, so be sure to read the instructions that come with your kit. And remember, the key to a successful mesh network is to evenly distribute your nodes to ensure coverage, while avoiding placing them too close together which can cause interference.

Improving home wireless networks

Mesh networking can dramatically improve home wireless networks by extending coverage, facilitating seamless roaming, enhancing performance, simplifying management, and ensuring reliability.

Traditional Wi-Fi networks rely on a single router to broadcast the Wi-Fi signal throughout your home. In contrast, a mesh network uses multiple nodes strategically placed around your home to create a comprehensive network of coverage, effectively eliminating Wi-Fi dead zones.

Additionally, as you move around your home, a mesh system automatically hands off your connection from one node to another, allowing for uninterrupted Wi-Fi coverage. Mesh networks also offer improved performance by distributing the network load across multiple nodes, providing more consistent and faster speeds across all devices.

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6, the latest generation of Wi-Fi technology, when combined with mesh, can provide a robust and high-performance wireless network. Other similar technologies to Wi-Fi 6 mesh networks include Wi-Fi 5 mesh networks, MoCA (Multimedia over Coax Alliance) technology, powerline networking, traditional Wi-Fi repeaters or extenders, and 5G cellular networks.

Each technology has its unique benefits, and the right choice depends on your specific needs, including the size and layout of your space, the number of devices you need to connect, and the types of activities you do online.

Mesh networking vs traditional networking

Unlike traditional network architectures that use a centralized model where all devices connect to a central router or switch, usually via Ethernet cables, mesh networks are decentralized. Each device in a mesh network connects to one or more other devices, creating a flexible, scalable, and robust network solution.

In summary, mesh networks offer significant advantages over traditional cabled networks in terms of flexibility, robustness, and ease of scaling. However, the best choice depends on the specific needs and circumstances.

As our need for robust, reliable, and fast internet connectivity continues to grow, technologies like mesh are set to play an increasingly important role. Whether you’re looking to improve your home Wi-Fi coverage or seeking a scalable solution for a large commercial space, mesh networking offers a powerful and flexible solution.



