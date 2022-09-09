WAHU smart sneakers feature integrated robotics and AI cushioning

WAHU is a new next-generation sneaker equipped with a variety of different technology from companion application to integrated robotics and AI cushioning. The WAHU smart sneakers feature adaptable soles and and not only water and dust resistant but are made in Italy and feature patented technology.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $187 or £156 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“WAHU shoes utilize the patented w-lift technology to let you customize the cushioning level to your body through the connected App, ranging from 0 to 2.5bar of added cushioning. Through airflows and their pressure, WAHU’s w-lift™ technology lets you modify the morphology of the soles while creating a layer of air between your feet and the ground. Our first model of sneakers comes in 2 upper and cleats color options with a unisex style and fitting. At the end of the campaign, through an online survey, you’ll have the option to choose among the available color options and sizes.”

WAHU smart sneakers

If the WAHU campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the WAHU smart sneakers project view the promotional video below.

“Easily switch between different levels of cushioning without the need to wear different shoes throughout the day. These are the sneakers that adapt to your needs delivering a “one shoe fits all conditions” type of feeling. Designed for standing and walking for long hours, WAHU shoes provide the most comfortable and highly customizable support for your feet. Because we know – no foot is the same, and no foot stays the same.”

“WAHU App gives you full tracking of your daily activity. Enjoy the different cushioning set-ups, check your stats, and share your achievements. WAHU shoes combine a plethora of sensors and machine learning algorithms to improve your comfort and feeling throughout the day while learning more about your walking. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the smart sneakers, jump over to the official WAHU crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals