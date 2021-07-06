XpreSole Panto shoes made from recycled coffee grounds

XpreSole Panto are a new range of sustainable, vegan and lightweight shoes made using recycled coffee grounds and have launched via Kickstarter to raise the required funds needed to make the jump into production. Thanks to over 300 backers the project has been successfully funded with still 14 days left to run.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $89 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 23% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the XpreSole Panto campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the XpreSole Panto shoes made from coffee grounds project view the promotional video below.

“The XpreSole Panto is a sustainable lightweight boot that lets you look and feel good, anywhere you go! We upcycled spent coffee grounds to make materials that are used in every component of XpreSole Panto boots. This time, we’ve spent years perfecting the XpreSole Panto. We are confident that as soon as the campaign ends, we’ll be able to go ahead with production immediately.”

“25 billion kilos of coffee waste are produced every year, but only 4 percent of this waste is properly recycled. We collected used coffee grounds from local coffee shops and transformed them into XpreSole Panto boots to reduce landfill. We are Ccilu (CHEE-Loo), a Japanese footwear brand known for creating technologies focusing on lightweight, stylish, comfortable and sustainable footwear products.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the shoes made from coffee grounds, jump over to the official XpreSole Panto crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

