Frescopod environmentally friendly coffee pods



Ready filled coffee pods offer a convenient way to enjoy your favourite brew without the mess, but unfortunately they are not always the most environmentally friendly in design. Frescopod has been created to offer an alternative to plastic coffee pods and help save the planet in the process. The environmentally friendly singleserve coffee pods have been launched via Kickstarter and have blasted past their required pledge goal thanks to over 800 backers still 10 days remaining.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $39 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Frescopod campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Frescopod coffee pods project watch the promotional video below.

“frescopod sits next to your single-serve coffee brewer (K-Cup® 1.0 & 2.0 Compatible) & allows you to make truly eco-friendly pods in seconds with ANY coffee you’d like! Eliminate harmful waste caused by coffee consumption. Starting with plastic coffee pods. Our goal is one billion per year by 2024 & 3-5 billion by 2026. Your coffee life will never be the same. Be one of the first to experience frescopod”

“Our all-new, “Reusable Ring” securely holds one of our 100% biodegradable filters & ground coffee of your choice in place, completing a “frescopod” (patent pending). frescopod is the new standard for sustainable single-serve coffee. Elevate your single-serve brewer, eliminate plastic waste, drink better coffee & save money. In 2019 alone, 14.3 BILLION plastic coffee pods were wasted. Lined up back-to-back, that’s enough to circle the earth 15.7X”

“Over a billion coffee pods are wasted per month. Only about 9% of plastic gets recycled. 12% gets burned (which isn’t good) & the remaining 79% ends up in landfills or the environment. Let’s stop this.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the coffee pods, jump over to the official Frescopod crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

