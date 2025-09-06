xLean Robotics Launches TR1, a Transformable Cleaning Bot at IFA 2025

At IFA 2025 in Berlin, where startups jostle with legacy brands for attention, xLean Robotics managed to cut through the noise. The young company, spun out of CUHK’s T-Stone Robotics Institute, unveiled its first consumer product: the xLean TR1, a dual-form cleaning robot designed to tackle the most challenging problems in home automation.

A Robot With Two Identities

The TR1 is being billed as the world’s first dual-form cleaning robot. With a one-second electric lock, it flips between two identities:

Robot mode , for autonomous, whole-home cleaning.

, for autonomous, whole-home cleaning. Handheld mode, for the coffee spills, pet accidents, and kitchen messes that traditional robots can’t handle.

That duality addresses a real gap in the market. Robot vacuums have grown smarter, but when sudden, sticky accidents happen, users still reach for paper towels and mops. TR1 aims to make those tools obsolete.

Solving the Problem

The hardest part of mixed messes isn’t suction, but separation. Liquids gum up rollers, while solids get smeared around. xLean’s answer is Dual-Motor DirectSuction™ paired with VortexMatrix™ separation technology. Together, they pull in solids and liquids in one pass and separate them inside the unit’s OMNI Station.

That station does more than charge. It automatically separates solid waste, flushes the system with 60°C hot water, and dries both the robot and the station. The pitch to consumers is simple: no more secondary mess, no more maintenance nightmares.

Where xLean differentiates itself most is in software. The TR1 incorporates Self-Evolving Intelligence powered by Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF). In handheld mode, when users clean a mess, the robot records the approach, intensity, duration, and finish point. That knowledge transfers to robot mode, enabling the TR1 to clean with what xLean calls “human intent.”

With user permission, anonymized data is also uploaded to the cloud, where xLean can refine its learning models and deliver OTA updates. In other words, the longer you use the TR1, the smarter it becomes, both individually and collectively across the fleet.

The Startup Story

Founded in 2022, xLean’s leadership team includes robotics PhDs, IEEE Fellows, and veterans from DJI, Roborock, and XREAL. Founder and CEO Kehan Xue frames the company’s philosophy as “one robot, one task, done right.” It’s a sharp contrast to competitors that pile on features without solving core pain points.

The TR1 is xLean’s attempt to prove that household robotics can evolve not through flashy gimmicks, but through closing the loop between humans and machines. If it works, it will also serve as a beachhead into more general-purpose robotics.

Market Outlook

xLean is demoing the TR1 at IFA. A Kickstarter campaign will follow in the coming weeks, offering early adopters the opportunity to support the product globally. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but xLean is positioning the TR1 at the high end of the market, closer to premium robotic vacuums than entry-level bots.

The launch is notable for two reasons: first, it’s a rare case of genuine innovation in a stagnant category; second, it demonstrates how startups can transform niche, unglamorous problems into scalable opportunities. If TR1 succeeds, it will prove that the next wave of robotics companies will emerge not from hype cycles, but from solving the messy realities of daily life.

To learn more and to sign up for the Early Bird discount of 41% off their Kickstarter, check out the xLean website today.



